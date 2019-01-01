Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
DNA Genetics crossed Banana OG with Sorbet for their new lineup to create this strain with a smooth, fruity flavor profile. Banana Sorbet produces large, dense buds with a lot of resin that coats the dark green flowers. Great for concentrate production, Banana Sorbet is a good evening treat that may leave you ready to wind down and close your eyes for the night.