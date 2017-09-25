ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
This powerful hybrid from Crockett Family Farms is the result of crossing AJ’s Sour Diesel with Banana Sherbet. Sour Banana Sherbet is a heavy hitter, and it reportedly makes excellent concentrates. The terpene profile is a mix of sour fruit and diesel fuel flavors. While it is very easy to grow, it will stretch a great deal, so height management techniques must be employed when growing indoors.

821 reported effects from 114 people
Relaxed 59%
Happy 58%
Euphoric 53%
Uplifted 49%
Focused 33%
Dry mouth 21%
Dry eyes 7%
Anxious 6%
Paranoid 5%
Dizzy 2%

Avatar for soapworks
Member since 2015
Another feature coming from Crockett Family Farms is the ever potent and tasty Sour Banana Sherbet, crossing a cut of Sour Diesel with Banana Sherbet, Ive been very blessed to be able to try out all the new genetics and wow i am always constantly amazed on the new strains to come out... with a nice ...
EuphoricHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for fizzygizzard14
Member since 2016
This strain is legit MADE for people like me, who suffer sometimes from weed-induced paranoia/anxiety. The high is smooth as hell yet exciting and fast-paced, like a water park slide. Even some nice closed-eye visuals for an added treat. The high is also, and I can say this for few strains I've trie...
CreativeEuphoricHappyUplifted
Avatar for wandering_soul
Member since 2017
This stuff is super great for getting chores done or working intensely on a project. It keeps you focused and motivated but also allows for some well-deserved relaxation upon completion of your task. I personally enjoy it best before mowing the lawn, raking, or other yard work or boring household ch...
CreativeEnergeticFocusedRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for QueenGanja
Member since 2016
Sour Banana Sherbet is definitely one of my favorites. The high it gives is very heavy but although it is heavy it doesn't give off a strong sleepy high. Sour Banana Sherb has a really strong gassy smell to it with a hint of the sherb, But when it's smoked the sherb taste is stronger. This strain ma...
HappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for BaronOfBud
Member since 2015
Dabblicious Live Resin Crumble Sour Banana Sherbert.... Sour Fruit Fuel Terps... Yummm
EuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxedTalkative
Sour Banana Sherbet
Strain child
Lemon Banana Sherbet
child

