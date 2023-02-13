Banana Treez reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Banana Treez.
Banana Treez strain effects
Banana Treez strain helps with
- 40% of people say it helps with Depression
- 20% of people say it helps with Fatigue
- 20% of people say it helps with Headaches
S........0
February 13, 2023
Energetic
Euphoric
good before the gym
A........H
November 30, 2024
Creative
Energetic
Focused
Relaxed
Energy but not anxious like I get on a diesel. Snapped me right out of a indica fog I was in.
e........y
April 19, 2024
Aroused
Sleepy
Talkative
idk why everybody on here saying this is an energetic strain? every single time I hit this I wanna just sleep. same with my boys. otherwise being down for full night's sleep: arousal and talkative. I often feel reeeeaallly sleepy the next day after this one.
a........9
April 8, 2024
Aroused
Creative
Euphoric
Giggly
Ahhhhmazingggggg my top 10 favorite