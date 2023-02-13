stock photo similar to Banana Treez
Banana Treez
Banana Treez is a balanced hybrid strain made by crossing Banana OG and Lemon Burst. The effects of Banana Treez are believed to be euphoric and tingly. Medical marijuana patients say Banana Treez helps with anxiety and creative pursuits. Buds are often a bright yellow-green, with sparkling trichomes. Banana Treez often exhibits 25% THC or more. The dominant terpene is limonene, with a fruity, sweet aroma that tastes earthy. The original breeder of Banana Treez is Rythm.If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Banana Treez, before, let us know and leave a review.
Banana Treez strain effects
Banana Treez strain helps with
- 40% of people say it helps with Depression
- 20% of people say it helps with Fatigue
- 20% of people say it helps with Headaches
Banana Treez strain reviews5
S........0
February 13, 2023
Energetic
Euphoric
A........H
November 30, 2024
Creative
Energetic
Focused
Relaxed
e........y
April 19, 2024
Aroused
Sleepy
Talkative