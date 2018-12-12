Bangi Haze by Ace Seeds is an energetic sativa with old world genetics. An F8 stabilized cross of Congolese and Nepalese, these resilient landrace genetics give the strain strong resistance to both mold and cold climates, which make it a suitable choice for outdoor growers. This stimulating flower emits an intoxicating floral aroma with pronounced notes of lemon and anise. Utilize Bangi Haze to stimulate the body and promote activity.
