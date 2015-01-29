We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
Learn more about our use of cookies in our Cookie Policy and
Privacy Policy.
Stay in touch
Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Got some beast mode og by red label. Doesn’t look that great because it’s outdoor and was on the low shelf. Effects are amazingly strong but not enjoying the speedy thoughts, some tense nerves, and talkativeness in the beginning. What was good was the strong relaxation in body and mind. Mind is calm...
Picked up a half Oz of this today and rolled a j. within 5 mins it smacked me HARD!! My legs felt like jelly while walking and mind was coasting on autopilot. It has an earthy taste with a pine exhale and smooth on the lungs. This goes in my top 5 for sure.
Oh my GODDDDDD
I peeled myself off of the face of the planet Pluto to write this
When I first took a hit I felt like someone was drowning in a neon-lit purple pool,
Then it felt like someone hit me in the jaw with a rake,
Then I absorbed most of my environment's energy, received Beast Mode, an...