  3. Beastmode OG
Beastmode OG reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Beastmode OG.

Effects

25 people reported 191 effects
Relaxed 72%
Happy 64%
Uplifted 60%
Euphoric 56%
Energetic 40%
Stress 36%
Pain 28%
Anxiety 28%
Fatigue 16%
Lack of appetite 16%
Dry mouth 24%
Anxious 20%
Dry eyes 16%
Paranoid 12%
Dizzy 4%

Reviews

38

Avatar for Lou4two
Member since 2018
If your not careful to not pull On it too Hard while smoking its possible to throw up after a Pull.
ArousedEuphoricTalkativeTinglyUplifted
Avatar for kdastid
Member since 2018
I like the taste. I got the red label and it hit the spot. Just what I needed to get my day started.
EnergeticTalkative
Avatar for sayword3
Member since 2017
Got some beast mode og by red label. Doesn’t look that great because it’s outdoor and was on the low shelf. Effects are amazingly strong but not enjoying the speedy thoughts, some tense nerves, and talkativeness in the beginning. What was good was the strong relaxation in body and mind. Mind is calm...
HappyHungryRelaxedTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for laAngieBaby64
Member since 2017
The Best Strain yet! took my pain away....
EuphoricHappyRelaxedTalkativeUplifted
Photos

Avatar for discocutie
Member since 2017
Very good at relieving stress and pain. Nice flavor.
HappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for Crbr
Member since 2016
Gives you the energetic mind boost, but keeps you physically mellow. Good day time strain. Too much of it, you might start to feel dizzy.
EnergeticFocusedTalkative
Avatar for TripleFudge
Member since 2017
Picked up a half Oz of this today and rolled a j. within 5 mins it smacked me HARD!! My legs felt like jelly while walking and mind was coasting on autopilot. It has an earthy taste with a pine exhale and smooth on the lungs. This goes in my top 5 for sure.
EuphoricGigglyRelaxedTinglyUplifted
Avatar for gorebag
Member since 2017
Oh my GODDDDDD I peeled myself off of the face of the planet Pluto to write this When I first took a hit I felt like someone was drowning in a neon-lit purple pool, Then it felt like someone hit me in the jaw with a rake, Then I absorbed most of my environment's energy, received Beast Mode, an...
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricGigglyRelaxed