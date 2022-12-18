Beautiful Nightmare reviews
- 33% of people say it helps with Fatigue
- 33% of people say it helps with Arthritis
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
c........7
December 18, 2022
Focused
Happy
This strain was helpful with cranic pain but still mentally alert. However, it is hard to find in my area.
c........n
October 19, 2021
Euphoric
Giggly
Relaxed
Sleepy
This is absolutely the best strain I've ever had Beautiful Nightmare was absolutely amazing and had me knocked out cold in minutes
a........a
January 22, 2021
If you are prone to anxiety from certain strains this one might not be for you. I was left feeling energetic but couldn’t focus on any particular task, which was frustrating and increased my anxiety. If you don’t struggle with anxiety you might enjoy the “snow”-like energy this one offers. It could be a nice social or party high but I was just chillin at home and it wasn’t a good fit for me.
M........x
January 25, 2021
Grassroots makes killer strains. This isn’t one of them.