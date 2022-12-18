Beautiful Nightmare
Beautiful Nightmare effects are mostly calming.
Beautiful Nightmare is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Blue Dream with Black Maduro. This mild strain produces happy and euphoric effects that are long-lasting, an ideal strain for any wake and bake session. Beautiful Nightmare features a citrus-forward flavor profile, with earthy undertones of pine. The aroma is sweet and reminiscent of cherries. Medical marijuana patients choose Beautiful Nightmare to relieve symptoms associated with chronic pain, inflammation, headaches, and stress. According to growers, this strain flowers into small buds with purple and dark green foliage accented by milky trichomes. Beautiful Nightmare was originally bred by Grassroots Cannabis. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about your experience by leaving a review.
Beautiful Nightmare strain effects
Beautiful Nightmare strain helps with
- 33% of people say it helps with Fatigue
- 33% of people say it helps with Arthritis
