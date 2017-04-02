ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Bediol reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Bediol.

Avatar for Snekkertrekk
Member since 2017
Does anybody know how you recieve this if you get it from the pharmacy? Grinded or buds?
RelaxedSleepy
Avatar for T_Schuurman
Member since 2018
Great daytime strain for my fibromialgia!
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedUplifted
Avatar for Lvpulido
Member since 2017
not a bad mellow sativa to give you that extra bit of chill for the evening.
Avatar for mjariwala
Member since 2017
amazing day time strain. highly recommended to release the stress.
Avatar for JohnnyBagseed
Member since 2017
Beg to Differ on the Sativa thing, a little bird told me this was a very Indica Strain. Anywho! Very balanced and very Therapeutic indeed. Day time or night time use, pairs well with their stronger genetics. for Pain Sleep and Anxiety. Experiences users will find this strain like, how can i say this...
FocusedHappyHungryRelaxedTalkative
Avatar for xyil
Member since 2017
A nice, light daytime strain - in germany, it comes in a granulated form which to me is fine. Gives you a light, stress-relieving and uplifing high while also relaxing the body without a couch-lock
RelaxedUplifted
Avatar for Jordanchase93
Member since 2017
Love this strain. Very mild, energetic high. Great for pain and all day use !
CreativeEnergeticRelaxedTalkative
Avatar for Jasonmc1
Member since 2017
My first time ever using marijuana and this was easy to deal with, no paranoia, no adverse side effects, I use it for panic attacks but mostly for severe spinal arthritis, it dulled the pain for 2 hours, life was definitely manageable, wasn't tired at all
HappyRelaxedTingly