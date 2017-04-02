Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Beg to Differ on the Sativa thing, a little bird told me this was a very Indica Strain. Anywho! Very balanced and very Therapeutic indeed. Day time or night time use, pairs well with their stronger genetics. for Pain Sleep and Anxiety. Experiences users will find this strain like, how can i say this...
My first time ever using marijuana and this was easy to deal with, no paranoia, no adverse side effects, I use it for panic attacks but mostly for severe spinal arthritis, it dulled the pain for 2 hours, life was definitely manageable, wasn't tired at all