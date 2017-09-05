ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Indica

Bell Ringer

Bell Ringer by Khush Kush is a heavyweight indica with a complex terpene profile. Khush Kush’s renowned one-two punch Bell Ringer is a combination of Hindu Skunk and Stardawg mixed with the original heavyweight, Pre-98 Bubba Kush. In true indica fashion, Bell Ringer will stimulate your appetite and knock you out. The effects are weighted and euphoric, relieving physical pain while saddling the consumer with the aforementioned “muchy mania.” Enjoy Bell Ringer and its acrid, astringent, petrol aroma later in the day to maximize the strain’s sedative qualities.

Avatar for Happy_Days
Member since 2017
Love this strain! Khush kush is a quality farm. I bought a gram of this and it was the best indica I've had so far. Starts nice and creeps some and a great nights sleep follows for me. I'm sold on what these guys grow, it's high quality. So good it's nowhere to be found now that I'm out....
EuphoricRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for 1kushking
Member since 2017
This hard to find Indica was by High Caliber & contained 21% THC. The dense dark forest green buds had velvet undertones & tan/orange pistils. Tiny golden amber crystal trichomes cover the buds. Sweet & sour, skunky, & citrus were the smells & tastes. The effects liberated my mind & relaxed my body ...
HappyRelaxedSleepyUplifted
Avatar for redbird1988
Member since 2016
Love it! Everything I've had by this company has been great! Very high quality! The BellRinger makes it possible for me to fully relax after a long day at work.
HungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for Fullyman1
Member since 2015
oh indica my sweet mistress how I love thee. this is a functional indica that creates a relaxing yet semi clear high. slightly euphoric in the head but body is chilled the f out! should change the name to booty cheese cuz it smells so funky and sweet it's strong yo! good times weed like wooderson fo...
EuphoricFocusedRelaxedTalkativeTingly
Avatar for Brennan042096
Member since 2019
This stuff hits hard af. Makes you very very hungry and as soon as you eat it knocks you tf out. Great for headaches and any other pain.
HungryRelaxedSleepy
Lineage

Hindu Skunk
Pre-98 Bubba Kush
Bell Ringer