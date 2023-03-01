Berry Cream Puff reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Berry Cream Puff.
Berry Cream Puff strain effects
Berry Cream Puff strain flavors
Berry Cream Puff strain helps with
- 25% of people say it helps with Depression
- 16% of people say it helps with Cramps
- 16% of people say it helps with Fatigue
y........s
March 1, 2023
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
I liked!
a........6
February 22, 2023
Relaxed
I had bought the prerolls and I found them hard to smoke. Had to take long hard pulls to get anything out of it. Smooth to smoke, not harsh at all. Wasn't very strong. Very mellow high
C........y
January 7, 2023
Aroused
Energetic
Nice night time sativa.
k........6
September 12, 2023
Aroused
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
some of the most potent trichome blanketed weed I've had all summer. mine is from Pure Sunfarms in Canada paid 37$ for 7 grams which is an absolute insane deal for the quality. the effects are immediate and a powerful sativa head high you feel right at the front top of your head similar to strains like headband or headbanger. as someone with anxiety this was not anxiety inducing and actually made me feel elevated and even giggly. it made me feel both energetic and focused. seems pretty good for any time of day, it gives me energy but I could just as easily sink back into a chair. after a little bit. very smooth and flavor filled but I can't really nail a particular flavor but id compare it to OG Kush or Space cake
s........t
July 25, 2023
Energetic
Focused
Relaxed
my new favorite strain. I can take this bit by bit throughout the day and stay active. it didn't make me want to eat the contents of my fridge, no anxiety, and no other negative effects. if I could get seeds of this I'd start growing it at home and stockpiling it in case they ever stop making it.
m........1
October 13, 2024
Creative
Energetic
Focused
Happy
Fiiiire
j........0
December 3, 2023
Euphoric
Relaxed
I’m giving this strain 4 stars because this is definitely a great sativa but not the best I’ve ever had. It has a very light touch but steady. It’s really relaxing to be a Sativa so it’s great for afternoons or after work. 💯👊🏻
k........q
December 2, 2023
Relaxed
Talkative
Smoked a pre-roll about 5 min ago and it is definitely a good sativa head type high that hits good without the dizzy or headache feeling that I feel most sativas I’ve tried in the past give me. Basically this joint made me forget I was sitting on snow while smoking. Lol