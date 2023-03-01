some of the most potent trichome blanketed weed I've had all summer. mine is from Pure Sunfarms in Canada paid 37$ for 7 grams which is an absolute insane deal for the quality. the effects are immediate and a powerful sativa head high you feel right at the front top of your head similar to strains like headband or headbanger. as someone with anxiety this was not anxiety inducing and actually made me feel elevated and even giggly. it made me feel both energetic and focused. seems pretty good for any time of day, it gives me energy but I could just as easily sink back into a chair. after a little bit. very smooth and flavor filled but I can't really nail a particular flavor but id compare it to OG Kush or Space cake