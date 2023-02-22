stock photo similar to Berry Cream Puff
Berry Cream Puff
Berry Cream Puff is a sativa weed strain made from a genetic cross between Cake Crasher and an unknown strain. Berry Cream Puff is 23% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Pure Sunfarms, Berry Cream Puff features flavors like berry, diesel, and butter. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene. The average price of Berry Cream Puff typically ranges from $30-$40. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Berry Cream Puff, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Berry Cream Puff strain effects
Berry Cream Puff strain flavors
Berry Cream Puff strain helps with
- 25% of people say it helps with Depression
- 16% of people say it helps with Cramps
- 16% of people say it helps with Fatigue
Berry Cream Puff strain reviews12
a........6
February 22, 2023
Relaxed
C........y
January 7, 2023
Aroused
Energetic
y........s
March 1, 2023
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric