Berry Poppins is a flavorful indica-leaning hybrid (≈60% indica / 40% sativa) with THC levels commonly ranging from 22–29%, featuring modern candy-forward berry genetics often associated with Blueberry, Runtz, and dessert-style hybrid lineage. This terpene-rich cultivar delivers a vibrant aromatic profile of sweet mixed berries, grape candy, creamy vanilla, and sugary fruit layered with subtle earthy funk and light citrus zest. Commonly driven by terpenes such as myrcene, caryophyllene, and limonene, Berry Poppins offers a smooth, fruity smoke with a rich dessert-like finish and colorful, resin-coated buds. Expect an uplifting euphoric onset that boosts mood and sociability before transitioning into calming body relaxation and mellow mental ease without becoming overwhelmingly sedating. Sweet, smooth, and approachable, Berry Poppins is ideal for relaxed social sessions, stress relief, creative downtime, or unwinding with a flavorful, feel-good experience. If you've tried this strain, leave a review!