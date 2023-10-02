Berry Sunset reviews
k........9
October 2, 2023
Creative
Focused
Happy
It's an ADD/ADHD buster! I was very grateful that this strain allowed me to sit through a meeting without fidgeting like a child. You will not look or act "high". There's no paranoia at all! You will be silently internally high. I was so focused on this meeting. I actually knew what was going on for a change. Lol I was able to focus.
p........4
February 3, 2024
Creative
Energetic
Yall I got this strain and I’ve never wanted to get my life together more. I smoke a bowl and it’s time to knock out my whole Masters degree in one go. My ADHD is genuinely gone after I smoke. I got up 2 hours ago and have managed to do all my housework and start my 10 page paper. I’m like Albert Einstein and 1950s housewife (age 22) all in one when I smoke this. Better than Adderall post shortage.
E........3
November 12, 2023
Euphoric
Relaxed
This is a very sweet/fruity/berry flavor to it. Just from the look and smell, then the taste of it makes you want to smoke more. Definitely recommend this one for any level of smoker!!!
m........w
December 26, 2023
Great Berry 🫐🍓 right out the gate!!! Not for the beginners 🤙🏼💨💨💨