Berry Sunset
Berry Sunset is a hybrid weed strain, and specific lineage details, including its parent strains, sativa/indica ratio, and genetic information, are not available. However, it is known for its pleasant effects and potential medicinal applications. Berry Sunset typically has a THC content that ranges from 15% to 20%, making it a versatile choice suitable for both beginners and experienced cannabis consumers. Users often describe its effects as relaxing, uplifting, and euphoric, which can enhance mood and promote a sense of calm. Medical marijuana patients often turn to Berry Sunset to alleviate symptoms associated with conditions such as anxiety, depression, and chronic pain. Its balanced effects may provide relief for these conditions, offering a combination of mental well-being and physical comfort. While the specific genetic lineage and breeder details are not available, Berry Sunset is known for its delightful flavors, which can include notes of berries, sweetness, and earthiness. The dominant terpene of this strain is likely to be a combination of terpenes that contribute to its pleasant taste and effects. The average price of Berry Sunset typically ranges from $8 to $12 per gram, reflecting its moderate THC content and affordability. Its well-rounded effects and pleasant flavor make it a popular choice among cannabis consumers. If you've had the opportunity to smoke, dab, or consume Berry Sunset, we encourage you to share your experience by leaving a strain review. Your insights can help others discover and appreciate the unique qualities of this hybrid strain.
Buy strains with similar effects to Berry SunsetOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Berry Sunset strain effects
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Berry Sunset products near you
Similar to Berry Sunset near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—