Yall I got this strain and I’ve never wanted to get my life together more. I smoke a bowl and it’s time to knock out my whole Masters degree in one go. My ADHD is genuinely gone after I smoke. I got up 2 hours ago and have managed to do all my housework and start my 10 page paper. I’m like Albert Einstein and 1950s housewife (age 22) all in one when I smoke this. Better than Adderall post shortage.