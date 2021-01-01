Loading…

Big Black

aka Big Black Indica

Indica
Picture of Big Black
stock photo similar to big black
THC 20%CBG 1%
calmingenergizing
not at allvery high
flavor & aroma
pine
top effect
sleepy

Big Black is an indica marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Big Black - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.

Big Black effects

Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

Reported by real people like you
1 people told us about effects:
Sleepy
100% of people report feeling sleepy
Hungry
100% of people report feeling hungry
Happy
100% of people report feeling happy
Depression
100% of people say it helps with depression
Insomnia
100% of people say it helps with insomnia
Muscle spasms
100% of people say it helps with muscle spasms

Big Black reported flavors

Reported by real people like you
1 people told us about flavors:
Pine
100% of people taste the flavor pine
Pungent
100% of people taste the flavor pungent
Woody
100% of people taste the flavor woody

Big Black reviews1

write a review










Strain spotlight

