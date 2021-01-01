Big Black reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Big Black.
Big Black effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
1 people reported 8 effects
- Feelings
- Helps with
Sleepy
100% of people report feeling sleepy
Hungry
100% of people report feeling hungry
Happy
100% of people report feeling happy
Depression
100% of people say it helps with depression
Insomnia
100% of people say it helps with insomnia
Muscle spasms
100% of people say it helps with muscle spasms
Pain
100% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
100% of people say it helps with stress
