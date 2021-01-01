Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
  1. Home
  2. Weed Strains
  3. Indica
  4. Big Black
  5. Big Black Reviews

Big Black reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Big Black.

Big Black effects

Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

1 people reported 8 effects
Sleepy
100% of people report feeling sleepy
Hungry
100% of people report feeling hungry
Happy
100% of people report feeling happy
Depression
100% of people say it helps with depression
Insomnia
100% of people say it helps with insomnia
Muscle spasms
100% of people say it helps with muscle spasms
Pain
100% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
100% of people say it helps with stress

ReviewsNo Reviews

Sort by
Most Helpful
write a review

Buy Big Black near you

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery.
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...