Big Buns
Big Buns is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between GG4 x Big Mac. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica, offering a balanced experience that combines the best of both worlds. Big Buns is well-known for its ability to provide a relaxing and euphoric high, making it a versatile choice for both beginners and experienced cannabis consumers. With a THC content typically ranging from 18% to 22%, Big Buns delivers a moderate to potent high, suitable for various occasions and activities. Medical marijuana patients often choose Big Buns to alleviate symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, and chronic pain. Bred by Capulator, Big Buns features flavors that blend sweet, earthy, and cinnamon notes, offering a delightful and well-rounded taste experience. The dominant terpene in this strain is caryophyllene, which contributes to its spicy and herbal aroma. The average price of Big Buns typically ranges from $10 to $15 per gram, depending on your location and the dispensary. If you've had the opportunity to smoke, dab, or consume Big Buns, we invite you to share your experience by leaving a strain review.
