Big Foot Glue is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Humboldt Headband with GG4. This strain is uplifting and is a high that all smokers can enjoy – from novice to expert. Big Foot Glue has big, fluffy nuggets that are light green and purple. The aroma on this strain is pungent and piney.
Strain Details
