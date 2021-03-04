ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid
THC 17%

Big Foot Glue

5.0(1)
Dominant terpene: Caryophyllene

Strain Details

Big Foot Glue is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Humboldt Headband with GG4. This strain is uplifting and is a high that all smokers can enjoy – from novice to expert. Big Foot Glue has big, fluffy nuggets that are light green and purple. The aroma on this strain is pungent and piney.

Big Foot Glue reviews1

