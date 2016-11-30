Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Just got this flower, takes about 20 minutes to kick in. But once it does. It hits you like a freight train. Such a calming relief of stress, a little sleepy. But not over powering, amazing taste and smell. Amazing uplifting high. I recommend this if it’s ever on the menu