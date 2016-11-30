ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Big Mac.

Avatar for Sgookin32
Member since 2017
Just got this flower, takes about 20 minutes to kick in. But once it does. It hits you like a freight train. Such a calming relief of stress, a little sleepy. But not over powering, amazing taste and smell. Amazing uplifting high. I recommend this if it’s ever on the menu
HungryRelaxedSleepyTalkativeTingly
Avatar for Calikatt619
Member since 2015
Beautiful flower with a powerful citrus smell and taste. Dont need much to get you to the level you want to be.
Relaxed
