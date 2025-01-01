Big Moby is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Haze and White Widow. This strain is 60% sativa and 40% indica. Big Moby is 21% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Bulk Seed Bank, the average price of Big Moby typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Big Moby’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Big Moby, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.







