HybridTHC 21%CBD —
Hybrid
Big Moby potency is higher THC than average.
Big Moby is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Haze and White Widow. This strain is 60% sativa and 40% indica. Big Moby is 21% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Bulk Seed Bank, the average price of Big Moby typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Big Moby’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Big Moby, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
