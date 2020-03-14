ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Billy Kimber

Named after the character on the TV show Peaky Blinders, this strain is a potent and powerful OG Kush phenotype. Noted as a quality bedtime strain, Billy Kimber will lay you down for a good night’s rest. The aroma and flavor are gassy with a hint of fresh pine and spice like most OG cultivars.

 

