Named after the character on the TV show Peaky Blinders, this strain is a potent and powerful OG Kush phenotype. Noted as a quality bedtime strain, Billy Kimber will lay you down for a good night’s rest. The aroma and flavor are gassy with a hint of fresh pine and spice like most OG cultivars.