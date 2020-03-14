ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Billy Kimber
  4. Reviews

Billy Kimber reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Billy Kimber.

Reviews

6

Avatar for ToxicT187
Member since 2020
The pine and woody elements are very present in the taste and brings an earthy tone. Had a very smooth hit with a slight tingle. Descriptions from other people I was with said that it opened up their chest allowing to take deeper breaths and that it feels fresh. I felt the high right away in my ches...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for cheifire247
Member since 2016
Bomb diggitty for real Og kush lovers lndica lovers very flavorful!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for Fleettech85
Member since 2019
great taste, good high.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HappyRelaxed
write a review
Avatar for BlueBerry_Banana
Member since 2017
My favorite Og Kush and the best OG kush iv ever had! Garrison lane billy Kimber OG !!! Very good!! Highly recommend.
Read full review
Reported
feelings