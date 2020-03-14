We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Billy Kimber.
Reviews
6
ToxicT187
Member since 2020
The pine and woody elements are very present in the taste and brings an earthy tone. Had a very smooth hit with a slight tingle. Descriptions from other people I was with said that it opened up their chest allowing to take deeper breaths and that it feels fresh. I felt the high right away in my ches...