Bio Star reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Bio Star.
Bio Star strain effects
Bio Star strain helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Depression
- 50% of people say it helps with Insomnia
- 50% of people say it helps with Anxiety
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
L........8
June 29, 2024
Happy
Hungry
Relaxed
Sleepy
Def a strong high for sure but not the best terps I'd say 6.8 terps I had a fresh coast live resin bio star cart and it is a legit 10 on the High. If your looking for that shoulder dropping ahhhhhh thats better feeling this the strain you want.
k........6
September 27, 2023
Happy
Relaxed
Sleepy
Lofted