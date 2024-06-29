Bio Star is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Bio Diesel and Sensi Star. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Bio Star is a potent and balanced strain that has a diesel, earthy, and citrus flavor and aroma. Bio Star is 23% THC and 1% CBG, making this strain a strong choice for experienced cannabis consumers who can handle a potent high. Leafly customers tell us Bio Star effects include feeling sleepy, tingly, and hungry. Medical marijuana patients often choose Bio Star when dealing with symptoms associated with insomnia, lack of appetite, and stress. Bred by High Level Health, Bio Star features flavors like spicy, chemical, and tea. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene. The average price of Bio Star typically ranges from $35-$45 per eighth. Bio Star has a heavy and relaxing high that can stimulate your appetite and soothe your body. This strain is best enjoyed in the evening or when you need a deep relaxation. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Bio Star, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.