Birthday Cake Kush reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Birthday Cake Kush.

Effects

241 people reported 1445 effects
Relaxed 59%
Happy 48%
Euphoric 40%
Uplifted 27%
Sleepy 22%
Stress 29%
Anxiety 24%
Depression 21%
Pain 20%
Insomnia 16%
Dry mouth 19%
Dry eyes 10%
Anxious 5%
Dizzy 5%
Paranoid 4%

Reviews

328

Avatar for ldefe
Member since 2019
🎂✨wow this hits nice. It ate my stress over finals soo fast, it feels like it physically relaxed my brain. it makes me competent enough to focus on my writing but silly enough to have creative conversations and daydream. I'm in SUCH a good mood now and my friends and I can't stop talking about how ...
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxed
Avatar for Kottonmouthking42122
Member since 2020
wow i have to say that This Strain is awsome the effects are pleaseing to me i love the skunkyness in the taste and rthe sweet cherry taste i get at the end
Reported
feelings
EnergeticGigglyHappyTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for xXLuseraXx
Member since 2020
I like this flower. Gives me a nice tingle feeling while being completely relaxed. I’ve tried a few strains since I started enjoying this part of life and Birthday Cake Kush is right up there with Blue Dream for me. Enjoy peace.✌️
Reported
feelings
HungryRelaxedTalkativeTingly
Photos

Avatar for Bricelovehumor
Member since 2020
After I smoked this I danced in my living room for one hour and laughed the whole time lol I love it
Reported
feelings
EuphoricGigglyHappyUplifted
Avatar for JohnWare77
Member since 2019
Oh hello darlinnnnn.... Very quick to engage a very mellow and chill mood. If you have anxiety, or anger issues; this is a must. The High is similar to the Romulan Strain
Reported
feelings
EuphoricGigglyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for SinCityGal
Member since 2019
One of my faves. Love the sweet smell of this flower and the big, puffy clouds of smoke I get from it. Wonderful head high without getting too couch-locked.
Reported
feelings
ArousedEuphoricHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for Nissahd
Member since 2019
Another favorite. Felt airy ! Relaxed ! Happy ! Body felt light ! Felt hungry . Tastes good .
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused