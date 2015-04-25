We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Feelings
Helps with
Negatives
Relaxed 59%
Happy 48%
Euphoric 40%
Uplifted 27%
Sleepy 22%
Stress 29%
Anxiety 24%
Depression 21%
Pain 20%
Insomnia 16%
Dry mouth 19%
Dry eyes 10%
Anxious 5%
Dizzy 5%
Paranoid 4%
Reviews
328
ldefe
Member since 2019
🎂✨wow this hits nice. It ate my stress over finals soo fast, it feels like it physically relaxed my brain. it makes me competent enough to focus on my writing but silly enough to have creative conversations and daydream. I'm in SUCH a good mood now and my friends and I can't stop talking about how ...
I like this flower. Gives me a nice tingle feeling while being completely relaxed. I’ve tried a few strains since I started enjoying this part of life and Birthday Cake Kush is right up there with Blue Dream for me. Enjoy peace.✌️