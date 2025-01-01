Bisho Purple
aka Purple Bisho, Bisho
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
Bisho Purple
BP
Hybrid
Sleepy
Relaxed
Pine
Skunk
Ammonia
Bisho Purple effects are mostly calming.
Bisho Purple potency is higher THC than average.
Bisho Purple is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Pakistan Kush and Ciskei. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Bisho Purple is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by unknown breeders, the average price of Bisho Purple typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Bisho Purple’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Bisho Purple, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Have feedback? suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to Bisho PurpleOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Bisho Purple products near you
Similar to Bisho Purple near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|In stock products near you
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—