Bisho Purple is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Pakistan Kush and Ciskei. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Bisho Purple is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by unknown breeders, the average price of Bisho Purple typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Bisho Purple’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Bisho Purple, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.