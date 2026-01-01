Biskit #1
HybridTHC 23%CBD —
stock photo similar to Biskit #1
Biskit #1
B1
Hybrid
Biskit #1 potency is higher THC than average.
write a review
Biskit #1 is an indica-dominant hybrid from Codes, bred from Dosidos × Gelato #41. This flavorful strain greets the senses with sweet grape and honey berry aromas layered over earthy fuel and cedar notes, delivering a smooth and indulgent smoke. The effects begin with a warm, uplifted euphoria that eases into gentle body relaxation, making Biskit #1 a great choice for chill social sessions, winding down after a long day, or mellow creative moments. Its rich terpenes and balanced high appeal to consumers seeking both flavor and feel. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain, leave a review.
Have feedback? suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to Biskit #1Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Biskit #1 products near you
Similar to Biskit #1 near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|In stock products near you
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—