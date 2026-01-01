Biskit #1 is an indica-dominant hybrid from Codes, bred from Dosidos × Gelato #41. This flavorful strain greets the senses with sweet grape and honey berry aromas layered over earthy fuel and cedar notes, delivering a smooth and indulgent smoke. The effects begin with a warm, uplifted euphoria that eases into gentle body relaxation, making Biskit #1 a great choice for chill social sessions, winding down after a long day, or mellow creative moments. Its rich terpenes and balanced high appeal to consumers seeking both flavor and feel. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain, leave a review.