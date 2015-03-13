ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Black '84 reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Black '84.

Effects

24 people reported 191 effects
Relaxed 79%
Sleepy 70%
Happy 54%
Euphoric 41%
Hungry 29%
Insomnia 45%
Pain 37%
Stress 37%
Lack of appetite 25%
Anxiety 25%
Dry mouth 37%
Dizzy 8%
Dry eyes 4%

Reviews

34

Avatar for GreenGreenWA
Member since 2016
I have either UW, Black 84, or Bubba Kush or a Hyrbrid of Bubba and UW growing now outside 40 miles North of UW. It is a very slow vegger, incredibly bushy (hey it's from the 80's) and perfectlty suited for this summer climate. Fan leaves are Andre the Giant sized and need proper pruning so the pow...
CreativeEuphoricHappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for Halter72
Member since 2017
Everything you'd want an indica to do
HappyHungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for BadBehavior89
Member since 2017
Excellent strain. Vaped it from a volcano. No Anxiety, no paranoia. Made me feel relaxed and happy. Great bedtime strain, as it will make you sleepy. I will smoke her again.
HappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for quimbydean
Member since 2015
Botanimax Solventless Rosin has an black 84 rosin that is like a gooey anchor.
CreativeHungryRelaxed
Photos

Avatar for sagemary
Member since 2016
One of my favorite night time strains. Smooth and flavorful, kicks in fast. Not only helps with my insomnia but also with my back pain. Try this if you're looking for something to treat pain and give you a good nights sleep.
HappyRelaxedSleepy