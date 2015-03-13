We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Feelings
Helps with
Negatives
Relaxed 79%
Sleepy 70%
Happy 54%
Euphoric 41%
Hungry 29%
Insomnia 45%
Pain 37%
Stress 37%
Lack of appetite 25%
Anxiety 25%
Dry mouth 37%
Dizzy 8%
Dry eyes 4%
GreenGreenWA
Member since 2016
I have either UW, Black 84, or Bubba Kush or a Hyrbrid of Bubba and UW growing now outside 40 miles North of UW. It is a very slow vegger, incredibly bushy (hey it's from the 80's) and perfectlty suited for this summer climate. Fan leaves are Andre the Giant sized and need proper pruning so the pow...
One of my favorite night time strains. Smooth and flavorful, kicks in fast. Not only helps with my insomnia but also with my back pain. Try this if you're looking for something to treat pain and give you a good nights sleep.