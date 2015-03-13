ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Indica

4.5 34 reviews

Black '84

aka UW Black '84

Cannabinoids

CalmingEnergizing

Black '84

Black ’84, also known as UW Black ’84, is one of a few elusive strains that managed to escape from the medical cannabis garden at the University of Washington in the early and mid-1980s. Believed to descend from Afghani genetics, Black ‘84’s unknown indica lineage expresses itself as a stout, dark, and bushy plant. The aroma is a complex mix of sweet tropical flavors that blend with a smooth nutty finish. Its powerful, relaxing effects on the body make Black ’84 a great nighttime strain when combatting anxiety, pain, and insomnia.

Effects

24 people reported 191 effects
Relaxed 79%
Sleepy 70%
Happy 54%
Euphoric 41%
Hungry 29%
Insomnia 45%
Pain 37%
Stress 37%
Lack of appetite 25%
Anxiety 25%
Dry mouth 37%
Dizzy 8%
Dry eyes 4%

Reviews

34

hollahollapoopdolla
Member since 2013
Writing as I burn. I am currently in Seattle. This flower smells great. Very fruity with grape being the dominant scent. Both times I have smoked this, I became sleepy, which was exactly why I purchased it. It does the trick, and also gave me a sense of calm and happiness. I really enjoy every...
EuphoricHappyRelaxedSleepy
schmo.greene
Member since 2013
My new night time sleep inducer. Just purchased this from Have a Heart Cafe in Seattle yesterday and is my new fav indica today. Great strain in glass bowls because of the great taste. Been smoking for years now and it takes a lot to knock me to sleep but after a few sessions with this strain, GOODN...
RelaxedSleepyTingly
piddles_dobie
Member since 2014
Black 84 is a nice indica. Helpful with sleep,pain. great medicinal qualities.
Sleepy
BudleyMokaBo
Member since 2015
This is one of my very favorite indica stains; it's a very relaxing, de-stressing, and tasty strain. Great for a mellow Sunday afternoon on the couch or a late night treat to send you off to restful sleep. This is fairly strong stuff that makes whatever you're doing enjoyable, so long as it can be d...
ArousedHappyHungryRelaxedSleepy
bloodgoose
Member since 2015
pretty good.
HappyUplifted
