Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Black Cheese.
Reviews
3
PhloToniC
Member since 2018
A great pungent bedtime cheese strain. The plant grows fantastically outdoors in Zone 7, with a medium height and strong, stout branches with round, think colas. Has almost a sweet spice to it when smoked.
I want to give this a 5 star but I ended up with a really bad headache both times that I smoked. However, Black Cheese did provide a excellent deep relaxing sensation. The taste was smooth and slightly cheesy tasting. The aroma was pungent in a good way. I really enjoyed the scent and the taste...