ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Black Cheese
  4. Reviews

Black Cheese reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Black Cheese.

Reviews

3

Avatar for PhloToniC
Member since 2018
A great pungent bedtime cheese strain. The plant grows fantastically outdoors in Zone 7, with a medium height and strong, stout branches with round, think colas. Has almost a sweet spice to it when smoked.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for sneakapeekphotography
Member since 2014
I want to give this a 5 star but I ended up with a really bad headache both times that I smoked. However, Black Cheese did provide a excellent deep relaxing sensation. The taste was smooth and slightly cheesy tasting. The aroma was pungent in a good way. I really enjoyed the scent and the taste...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for GreenGreenWA
Member since 2016
ive managed to cross Purple Cheddar and Blackberry Kush..PC = Exodus Cheese ×GDP...i call it Cheddar Black far superior to Black Cheese...#the_ishGenetics
Read full review
Reported
feelings
write a review