Indica

Black Cheese

Black Cheese

Black Cheese by Big Buddha Seeds is a funky and aromatic cross of rare San Fernando Valley genetics and Big Buddha’s Cheese. Not much is known about this strain other than its parentage, Black SFV x Big Buddha Cheese. It is known to offer deeply relaxing sensations in the body while delivering dynamic aromas of cheese rind, flowers, and pungent funk. Black Cheese’s long-lasting physical effects linger in the limbs and help dissolve stress and pain.  

Avatar for sneakapeekphotography
Member since 2014
I want to give this a 5 star but I ended up with a really bad headache both times that I smoked. However, Black Cheese did provide a excellent deep relaxing sensation. The taste was smooth and slightly cheesy tasting. The aroma was pungent in a good way. I really enjoyed the scent and the taste...
Avatar for PhloToniC
Member since 2018
A great pungent bedtime cheese strain. The plant grows fantastically outdoors in Zone 7, with a medium height and strong, stout branches with round, think colas. Has almost a sweet spice to it when smoked.
Lineage

Strain parent
Big Buddha Cheese
parent
Strain
Black Cheese