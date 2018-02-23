Black Cheese by Big Buddha Seeds is a funky and aromatic cross of rare San Fernando Valley genetics and Big Buddha’s Cheese. Not much is known about this strain other than its parentage, Black SFV x Big Buddha Cheese. It is known to offer deeply relaxing sensations in the body while delivering dynamic aromas of cheese rind, flowers, and pungent funk. Black Cheese’s long-lasting physical effects linger in the limbs and help dissolve stress and pain.
