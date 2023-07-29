Black Cherry Garlic reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Black Cherry Garlic.
Black Cherry Garlic strain effects
Black Cherry Garlic strain helps with
- 42% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 28% of people say it helps with Depression
- 28% of people say it helps with Insomnia
e........e
July 29, 2023
Relaxed
Sleepy
Beautiful, purple fluffy crystally goodness! Shades of deep purples and caked in huge trichomes. I looove purple strains. Great body high, relaxes tension and anxiety is gone. I’m ready to sleep now - that’s a good thing for me.
g........n
September 29, 2024
This is an indica strain however in the beginning of my experience I felt a surge of creativity and focus which then turned to sleepy 😴. I had the best nights sleep from it. No paranoia at all. Did get an immediate dry mouth. Very powerful buzz effect. Loved it!
c........5
January 16, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
Hungry
Nice,relaxing and euphoric high! Taste like old school yellow gold flavor..a great tasting strain.
j........o
December 16, 2023
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
Tried it for the first time tonight from Sunburn Cannabis… awesome.. so different compared to other strains I’ve had (born again consumer haha). Rich cherry up front with a butter/cheesy garlic taste on the tail end.
C........s
September 4, 2024
Hungry
Relaxed
Uplifted
Kind of middle of the road to me. Unique cherry flavor I haven’t had anywhere else but too heavy on the diesel for my liking. Almost like something was wrong. Good for appetite and relaxing muscles, not a must try. (Aka Black Cherry GMO)
m........1
June 15, 2024
Relaxed
Tingly
Very happy 😁
S........c
October 10, 2024
Euphoric
Relaxed
Dizzy
This by far is my favorite herb. I've been growing for over 20 yrs. When I came across this clone, I kept it. I've been growing it for 10 mos.