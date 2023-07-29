IndicaTHC 19%CBG 1%
Black Cherry Garlic
Black Cherry Garlic is an indica cannabis strain bred by Thunder Farms. It’s a sweet and stinky hybrid of GMO x Cherry Cookies—garlic, skunk, and syrupy cherry terps hit the nose, with notes of coffee, pine and diesel aftertaste on the tongue. This is a chiller strain, ideal for long days, maximizing weekends, and addressing ailments like nausea and pain. Black Cherry Garlic is a stunner, with thick buds that bloom in shades of deep purple with bright orange hairs. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Black Cherry Garlic, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Black Cherry Garlic strain effects
Black Cherry Garlic strain helps with
- 42% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 28% of people say it helps with Depression
- 28% of people say it helps with Insomnia
Black Cherry Garlic strain reviews7
e........e
July 29, 2023
Relaxed
Sleepy
g........n
September 29, 2024
c........5
January 16, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
Hungry