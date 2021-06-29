Black Cherry Gelato reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Black Cherry Gelato.
Black Cherry Gelato strain effects
Black Cherry Gelato strain helps with
- 31% of people say it helps with Stress
- 28% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 24% of people say it helps with Depression
A........e
June 29, 2021
Mannn this the heaviest indica I hit that you don’t notice til your eyelids are heavy and your giggling at everything. Cross of Black Cherry Funk and Acai. Aromas of berry, cherry, funk, and earthy gas. Amazing for insomnia literally will put you to sleep midday with ease. Taste great and puts me to bed. If you like indicas this is a zoinker
p........s
November 6, 2021
Aroused
Euphoric
Hungry
Relaxed
Very dense nugs. Bought a 1/2 Oz of this stuff and it almost looked like a very heavy quarter, but weighed it and it was actually 15gs. Strong head high after just a couple hits and that’s coming from a daily smoker. Slight munchies as a side effect. Dry mouth as well. Besides those two side effects, one of the best strains I’ve had in awhile.
D........9
July 24, 2021
Aroused
Euphoric
Focused
Hungry
Very pungent and fruity best strain I’ve had in a minute and I’ve had some potent stuff Gorrilla Glue ZaZa etc.
s........6
July 2, 2022
Energetic
Euphoric
jesus made this mf himself dear lord
f........t
August 26, 2023
Happy
Hungry
Relaxed
I drank wingstop ranch then fell asleep
N........7
September 10, 2021
got me high as fukkk
f........4
March 10, 2023
Aroused
Giggly
Hungry
Relaxed
Smells like tea.. Small hint of wasabi without the spiciness. Tastes great, frosty purple beautiful nugs! Heavy Indica... must have for insomnia. My girl wasn't sleeping for two days straight she smoked this and it put her right out.
O........k
May 24, 2023
Euphoric
Relaxed
This is what darth Vader would smoke 💨 10/10 indica