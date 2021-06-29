Black Cherry Gelato reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Black Cherry Gelato.

write a review

Black Cherry Gelato strain effects

Reported by 82 real people like you

Feelings

Loading...

Aroused

Loading...

Hungry

Loading...

Giggly

Black Cherry Gelato strain flavors

Loading...

Apricot

Loading...

Berry

Loading...

Pear

Black Cherry Gelato strain helps with

  • Stress
    31% of people say it helps with Stress
  • Anxiety
    28% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Depression
    24% of people say it helps with Depression

Black Cherry Gelato reviews

write a review
Sort by
Most Helpful
June 29, 2021
Mannn this the heaviest indica I hit that you don’t notice til your eyelids are heavy and your giggling at everything. Cross of Black Cherry Funk and Acai. Aromas of berry, cherry, funk, and earthy gas. Amazing for insomnia literally will put you to sleep midday with ease. Taste great and puts me to bed. If you like indicas this is a zoinker
55 people found this helpful
November 6, 2021
Loading...Aroused
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Hungry
Loading...Relaxed
Very dense nugs. Bought a 1/2 Oz of this stuff and it almost looked like a very heavy quarter, but weighed it and it was actually 15gs. Strong head high after just a couple hits and that’s coming from a daily smoker. Slight munchies as a side effect. Dry mouth as well. Besides those two side effects, one of the best strains I’ve had in awhile.
42 people found this helpful
July 24, 2021
Loading...Aroused
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Focused
Loading...Hungry
Very pungent and fruity best strain I’ve had in a minute and I’ve had some potent stuff Gorrilla Glue ZaZa etc.
25 people found this helpful
July 2, 2022
Loading...Energetic
Loading...Euphoric
jesus made this mf himself dear lord
16 people found this helpful
August 26, 2023
Loading...Happy
Loading...Hungry
Loading...Relaxed
I drank wingstop ranch then fell asleep
9 people found this helpful
September 10, 2021
got me high as fukkk
8 people found this helpful
March 10, 2023
Loading...Aroused
Loading...Giggly
Loading...Hungry
Loading...Relaxed
Smells like tea.. Small hint of wasabi without the spiciness. Tastes great, frosty purple beautiful nugs! Heavy Indica... must have for insomnia. My girl wasn't sleeping for two days straight she smoked this and it put her right out.
7 people found this helpful
May 24, 2023
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Relaxed
This is what darth Vader would smoke 💨 10/10 indica
6 people found this helpful

Buy strains with similar effects to Black Cherry Gelato

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...