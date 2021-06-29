stock photo similar to Black Cherry Gelato
HybridTHC 22%CBD 0%

Black Cherry Gelato

Black Cherry Gelato is a hybrid weed strain made by crossing Acai with Black Cherry Funk. The effects of Black Cherry Gelato are more calming than energizing. Reviewers on Leafly who have smoked this strain say it makes them feel aroused, hungry, and focused. Black Cherry Gelato is 22% THC making it an ideal choice for new and experienced cannabis consumers. The dominant terpene of Black Cherry Gelato is pinene, which is often associated with pine forest aromas. Reviewers tell Leafly this strain tastes like berries with sweet apricot undertones. Medical marijuana patients often buy this strain during mild episodes of depression, stress, and cramps. The original breeder of Black Cherry Gelato is currently unknown.

Black Cherry Gelato strain effects

Reported by 82 real people like you

Feelings

Aroused

Hungry

Giggly

Black Cherry Gelato strain flavors

Apricot

Berry

Pear

Black Cherry Gelato strain helps with

  • Stress
    31% of people say it helps with Stress
  • Anxiety
    28% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Depression
    24% of people say it helps with Depression
Black Cherry Gelato strain reviews82

June 29, 2021
Mannn this the heaviest indica I hit that you don’t notice til your eyelids are heavy and your giggling at everything. Cross of Black Cherry Funk and Acai. Aromas of berry, cherry, funk, and earthy gas. Amazing for insomnia literally will put you to sleep midday with ease. Taste great and puts me to bed. If you like indicas this is a zoinker
November 6, 2021
Very dense nugs. Bought a 1/2 Oz of this stuff and it almost looked like a very heavy quarter, but weighed it and it was actually 15gs. Strong head high after just a couple hits and that’s coming from a daily smoker. Slight munchies as a side effect. Dry mouth as well. Besides those two side effects, one of the best strains I’ve had in awhile.
July 24, 2021
Very pungent and fruity best strain I’ve had in a minute and I’ve had some potent stuff Gorrilla Glue ZaZa etc.
Read all reviews

Strain spotlight

Black Cherry Gelato strain genetics

Strain parent
Abg
Acai Berry Gelato
parent
Black Cherry Gelato
BCG
Black Cherry Gelato