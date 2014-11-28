ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Sativa

Black Diesel

Black Diesel

This infamous sativa strain is the proud winner of multiple Cannabis Cups, solidifying its regal position within the cannabis world. Bred using the genetics of NYC Diesel, Black Diesel’s dense purple flowers have not only an impressive appearance, but also an intense, favorable pungence with sour and fruity undertones. Bred by Advanced Seeds, this plant struggles with mold resistance but compensates with a high yield and THC content. Although Black Diesel produces some traditionally indica effects, patients often find this strain to be well-balanced, beginning with an intense sativa onset followed by a heavy-lidded indica lull.

Effects

    Reviews

    69

    Avatar for DuctTapeTheory
    Member since 2011
    This is a Black Domina and Sour Diesel cross. The smell is sweet and fruity. The smoke is rich and flavorful, sweet with a strong spicy finish. The buzz is dynamic. It begins with a nice head effect, focused and creative. After 20 to 30 minutes the body buzz emerges. It is a nicely balanced hybrid...
    Reported
    feelings
    CreativeEuphoricFocusedUplifted
    Avatar for boreiasveibesamim
    Member since 2013
    Great daytime bud. If particular lazy by habit, has the effect of inspiring one to get up and dance.
    Reported
    feelings
    EnergeticEuphoricUplifted
    Avatar for catswhokill
    Member since 2015
    love the dark purple nugs. very deep purple. relaxing. uplifting. chill. happy.
    Reported
    feelings
    EuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxedUplifted
    Avatar for OliviaORourke
    Member since 2016
    I wouldn't smoke this strain if I had a busy day ahead of me... Overall I really enjoy the taste. It has beautiful dark buds. I have found it very beneficial for my physical pain.
    Reported
    feelings
    RelaxedSleepy
    Avatar for PabloEChavez
    Member since 2014
    Grade A type of weed. As soon as you inhale you can taste literally, black diesel, amazing uplift gets you on your zone, very relaxed & thought-full effect.
    Reported
    feelings
    GigglyHappyHungryRelaxedUplifted
    Lineage

    Strain parent
    NYC Diesel
    parent
    Strain
    Black Diesel

    Photos

