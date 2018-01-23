ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Black D.O.G.
  4. Reviews

Black D.O.G. reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Black D.O.G..

Reviews

37

Avatar for moonlightfairyy
Member since 2015
I totally feel like a paper weight right now lol This strain is very very relaxing. Good bedtime strain. I'm sleepy and ready to climb in my cozy bed and drift off into wonderland 💜😴
Read full review
Reported
feelings
RelaxedSleepy
Avatar for 9jakushlord
Member since 2017
My first review and honestly couldn’t help it. Been smoking for years now and developed a high tolerance (not too high that I couldn’t get high but I couldn’t get fucked up high that I’ll cat out) but I got this strain and decided to roll a slim instead of my normal loaded gun (exaggerated😂) and da...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
GigglyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for hermano_prod
Member since 2017
Smoked from a homegrown, this was amazing from the genetic structure, colours of purple to the deep berry almost sweet grape flavour combined with some heavy effects leaving your mind swirling and your body caving under gravity.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
RelaxedSleepy
Avatar for Darkon43
Member since 2018
Good dog good dog.... But it makes you sit and chill. Gives a nice ceberal buzz and smooth fruity grape-ish flavor. Wasnt a couch lock but its a sit relax chill your way to sleep.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricHappyRelaxedSleepy
write a review
Avatar for Karlitohero
Member since 2015
Phenomenal strain! I notice a smooth and steady build of an ultimate relaxing body high with the right amount of cerebral stimulation to keep you aware. Top shelf indeed!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Relaxed
Avatar for berge1983
Member since 2017
Good strain. Smells delightful. Relaxes the body and doesn't give you crazy munchies. Stress and anxiety gone instantly. Highly recommend.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Relaxed
Avatar for SrirachaSauce
Member since 2019
I can't think of another Indica that has made me feel so relaxed. It mixes well with GMO cookies, anything chem dog lineage maybe.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
RelaxedSleepy
Avatar for deatdate
Member since 2019
the taste is really good and that a very good indica
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeFocused