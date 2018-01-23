Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
My first review and honestly couldn’t help it. Been smoking for years now and developed a high tolerance (not too high that I couldn’t get high but I couldn’t get fucked up high that I’ll cat out) but I got this strain and decided to roll a slim instead of my normal loaded gun (exaggerated😂) and da...
Smoked from a homegrown, this was amazing from the genetic structure, colours of purple to the deep berry almost sweet grape flavour combined with some heavy effects leaving your mind swirling and your body caving under gravity.