Smells great, taste is similar but quite harsh. The black colour was pretty unique. Mild body high, could really feel the eye lids get heavy. It produced a pretty strong paranoia and anxiety near the end of the high. I was hoping it was just a bad night but I experienced it every time I try this par...
Black Domina by Claybourne Company lost me as a future customer from the start when I unsecured the label taped box and weighed out the eighth at 3.35 grams. On the positive, the strain. An 95% Indica with 24% THC makes for a great almost all body high. Happy lazy relaxation that makes sleep a breez...
Great for wanting to get amazing sleep currently writing this while just vaped this strain. Notes of pine and earthy flavours from this strain. And as I mentioned great for sleep and deep relaxation. HEAVY Indica.
Extremely heavy body high. Makes you sleepy and relaxed. Don't smoke it if you plan to go out, clean the house or get anything done. Very pleasant though.
Gets me stupid high, difficult to follow a movie plot or a conversation.