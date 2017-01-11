ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Black Domina reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Black Domina.

Effects

238 people reported 1752 effects
Relaxed 60%
Sleepy 52%
Happy 48%
Euphoric 44%
Hungry 33%
Stress 43%
Pain 37%
Insomnia 34%
Anxiety 31%
Depression 19%
Dry mouth 36%
Dry eyes 19%
Dizzy 10%
Paranoid 5%
Headache 3%

Reviews

305

Avatar for Bonnieonthespot
Member since 2020
This is one of the best strains I’ve ever had. Euphoria. Giggles. Yay.
Reported
feelings
ArousedEuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxed
Avatar for yunseokdev
Member since 2020
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeGigglyRelaxedTalkative
Avatar for dnighed
Member since 2019
Smells great, taste is similar but quite harsh. The black colour was pretty unique. Mild body high, could really feel the eye lids get heavy. It produced a pretty strong paranoia and anxiety near the end of the high. I was hoping it was just a bad night but I experienced it every time I try this par...
Reported
feelings
HungryRelaxedSleepyTingly
Avatar for Nyklops
Member since 2019
Smoke this strain right when you’re about to go to bed, you can sleep very good but I only was high for like 30 minutes idk what happened lmao
Reported
feelings
HungryRelaxedSleepy
Photos

Avatar for MomentsinSmoke
Member since 2020
Very warming. Indica heavy that makes my head feel like its surrounded by a cloud. Not the most intense high but very relaxing.
Reported
feelings
RelaxedTingly
Avatar for 1kushking
Member since 2017
Black Domina by Claybourne Company lost me as a future customer from the start when I unsecured the label taped box and weighed out the eighth at 3.35 grams. On the positive, the strain. An 95% Indica with 24% THC makes for a great almost all body high. Happy lazy relaxation that makes sleep a breez...
Reported
feelings
HappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for Kit121
Member since 2019
Great for wanting to get amazing sleep currently writing this while just vaped this strain. Notes of pine and earthy flavours from this strain. And as I mentioned great for sleep and deep relaxation. HEAVY Indica.
Reported
feelings
RelaxedSleepy
Avatar for highmarko
Member since 2020
Extremely heavy body high. Makes you sleepy and relaxed. Don't smoke it if you plan to go out, clean the house or get anything done. Very pleasant though. Gets me stupid high, difficult to follow a movie plot or a conversation.
Reported
feelings
HappyHungryRelaxedSleepy