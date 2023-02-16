Black Gas
Black Gas
BlG
Hybrid
Happy
Sleepy
Hungry
Pear
Berry
Blueberry
Black Gas effects are mostly calming.
Black Gas strain effects
Black Gas strain helps with
- 37% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 25% of people say it helps with Depression
- 25% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Black Gas strain reviews(9)
d........w
February 16, 2023
Creative
Focused
Relaxed
Sleepy
j........5
February 10, 2023
Euphoric
Happy
Hungry
Relaxed
a........x
December 29, 2022
Happy
Sleepy