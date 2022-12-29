Black Gas reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Black Gas.
Black Gas strain effects
Black Gas strain helps with
- 37% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 25% of people say it helps with Depression
- 25% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
a........x
December 29, 2022
Happy
Sleepy
Uplifted
Woke up from a nightmare and this put me right back to sleep. Tastes good!
d........2
November 22, 2024
Happy
Hungry
Relaxed
Sleepy
I enjoyed this strain, a nice relaxing indica with an interesting taste. Would recommend
j........2
June 20, 2022
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
One of the best batches I ever gotten. Dense but some what fluffy great for joints blunts also but it’s so full of flavor I prefer joints def not for the weak .
j........5
February 10, 2023
Euphoric
Happy
Hungry
Relaxed
I love it it’s fruity gassy it’s not harsh all around good smoke
d........w
February 16, 2023
Creative
Focused
Relaxed
Sleepy
Good ZaZa🍃 try it out