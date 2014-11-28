ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Black Ice reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Black Ice.

Reviews

69

Avatar for JM718
Member since 2017
This strain is pretty nice. Very mellow, and relaxing. Doesn’t smell very good though.. it has like a weird pine sol type smell. However, once you get passed that the pot is really nice.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for Hilzy6
Member since 2018
I was tanked after a day of activity and smoking and just couldn’t manage to get comfortable enough to sleep. My friend and I rolled up a king cone of this as were both regular smokers and needed a bit extra. This strain delivered it and more. Pain? managed. Nausea? Check. I actually got high off of...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for sammsquatch
Member since 2017
It has great high, very relaxing strain.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
RelaxedSleepy
Avatar for Tavenious
Member since 2018
love the taste and the smell it gives you a nice high
Read full review
Reported
feelings
write a review

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of Black IceUser uploaded image of Black IceUser uploaded image of Black IceUser uploaded image of Black IceUser uploaded image of Black IceUser uploaded image of Black IceUser uploaded image of Black Ice
more
photos
Avatar for KingCrunch
Member since 2019
Beautiful dark colors, orange trichomes. Great overall smoke, a contender for the lazy chill smoke with buddy's kinda stuff. But that's kinda weed in its whole. Good burning dense buds.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
GigglyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for Colinlewellyn
Member since 2019
Very strong. Took a small toke and was baked for hours. But overall pleasant. Some giggles. Music was great.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
GigglyHappySleepyTingly
Avatar for Wazetoi
Member since 2018
Relaxing good high very nice indica ! Strain is hard I’m fucked up , honestly it’s hard I’m about to go home but I’m high. Type of high that put you to sleep
Read full review
Reported
feelings
RelaxedSleepy
Avatar for Redno
Member since 2018
My favorite night time strain. Smoke this when you don't have to leave the house. It puts me to sleep and eases my anxiety and PTSD. It's great for sex as well. The smell and taste is amazing. My favorite tasting strain. It's piney and sweet. A pleasure to taste and smell. It's middle of the roa...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedEuphoricHappyRelaxedSleepy