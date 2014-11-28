Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
I was tanked after a day of activity and smoking and just couldn’t manage to get comfortable enough to sleep. My friend and I rolled up a king cone of this as were both regular smokers and needed a bit extra. This strain delivered it and more. Pain? managed. Nausea? Check. I actually got high off of...
My favorite night time strain. Smoke this when you don't have to leave the house. It puts me to sleep and eases my anxiety and PTSD. It's great for sex as well.
The smell and taste is amazing. My favorite tasting strain. It's piney and sweet. A pleasure to taste and smell.
It's middle of the roa...