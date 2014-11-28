ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Indica

Black Ice

Black Ice

A cross between hybrids Black Domina and White Widow, Black Ice is an indica-dominant hybrid that is a reliable sedative. Although this flower has a pleasant aroma, its potency sets it apart from the rest. A product of Moon Seeds, Black Ice offers a high yield with an impressive THC content, making this strain optimal for pain and insomnia relief.

Avatar for Prairie
Member since 2014
Strongly Indica-dominant hybrid. Very sedating. Not a cerebral high. Excellent back pain relief and sleep aid!
RelaxedSleepyTingly
Avatar for zaierizh
Member since 2015
Black Ice provides a nice relaxing sedative kind of high. Perfect for anyone with insomnia or stress, this strain will definitely put you down. This strain is a definite choice for anyone looking to relax and completely melt into the seat or bed.
GigglyRelaxedSleepyTingly
Avatar for armstrong423
Member since 2014
Here's the deal, Black Ice is a heady mother F'r. You feel it in your head pretty fast, making you relaxed and a little heavy headed. As your brain matter thickens and coagulates, you loose most rational thought and worries as your thick head spreads to your shoulders and neck. Within an hour or so...
HappyHungryRelaxedSleepyUplifted
Avatar for mreasy
Member since 2014
I thought it was going to put me to sleep,but it gave me a clear head ....good draw,its going to be one of my favorite..
ArousedEnergeticHungryTingly
Avatar for aj716
Member since 2014
This is my favorite night time strain. Smooth and tasty. It's kinda like taking a warm bath right before bed, very relaxing and helps you sleep through the night. No hangover-type of effects in the morning.
ArousedEuphoricRelaxedSleepy
Lineage

First strain parent
Black Domina
parent
Second strain parent
White Widow
parent
Strain
Black Ice

