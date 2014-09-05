Black Mamba reviews
M........n
September 5, 2014
Aroused
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
This strain is an utter Godsend for me. I am bipolar and there are times when I feel myself slipping into Mania. Typically I would just have to ride it out and apologize to my wife and friends when the mania ends. Sometimes it lasts a few hours. Sometimes a week. This has ALWAYS been the hardest thing about being bipolar....becoming manic and losing control and seeing the trail of destruction I leave behind me has been devastating. But this strain....it takes me from manic to normal in 5 minutes. The first time I tried it, I was about 3 hours into mania and I was saying a lot of mean things to my wife. I felt like I was having an out of body experience and I couldn't feel empathy, love....anything. That's when she told me to go smoke and come back. (Weed is still a new form of medication for me. I HATE chemical drugs and will let that be a last resort....). So I did....when I came back, I felt 100% normal. I was horrified by my actions and was able to see the monster I became. I must have apologized 100 times....I felt so removed from my mania that I could clearly see my actions for how destructive they were. Mania always takes out all emotion and love from me....when I smoked this strain....it's like everything returned to normal. We ended up talking and crying together for the next hour as we worked out a lot of my problems with ways to prevent this from happening in the future. Look, I have an amazing, loving wife to which I am extremely blessed. But and I have always seen being bipolar as this dark side that is such a burden to the ones I love. This strain changes everything. I thank God for this strain....you have no idea how much stability it has brought back into my life. Just an hour ago, I felt myself feeling manic, so I smoked from my pen and like it has in the past, it cut everything I was feeling and brought me back to normal. It also allows me to work like I normally would. I am still sharp and focused...I'm not wanting to pass out or in a state of couch lock. I was thinking about how there has to be others out there like me who need help and I wanted to share my joy. God Bless you guys.... **I vape this strain from an O-Pen. If you are in LA, go to The Wellness Earth Energy Dispensary in Studio City. They have hands down the biggest Vape selection.
p........s
January 18, 2015
Euphoric
Relaxed
Sleepy
Talkative
First time I've ever smoked something that doesn't make me anti-social. The high is great! I get relaxed, yet I am talkative and social. It is great for insomnia because you are relaxed and it relieves my chronic muscles spasms. It is similar to how you feel when you take an Ativan. Best weed I've ever tried!
d........s
November 27, 2014
f........8
July 22, 2012
Euphoric
Happy
Sleepy
Dry eyes
Ive come across two strains called "Black Mamba" or "Kobe Kush". One had fat, puffy, large, speckled-to-completely dark purple nugs, and the other is smaller, golden-tinged, and has specks of black here and there. The black coloration is totally new to me, and dank. The larger nug was probably a sativa dom. hybrid. This review is of the smaller, "Black Mamba" i KNOW is indica through-and-through. First off--smells delicious and smokes better. Nugs are small, dense, and frosty. Top shelf. The high was very creative for an indica, but otherwise normal for a potent indica. Recommended highly.
B........s
March 6, 2018
Giggly
Hungry
Relaxed
Sleepy
I'm so toasted, what strain am I reviewing again...? BM I think. Haha BM, like poo. I'm 29 and I'm laughing @ the word poo. I think that about sums up the strain. Not that it's poo, but it makes things like poo super funny. I effin love this strain, it's so similar to Black Ice. Seems to me indica's + Black Domina = super sedating giggly dank. Someone needs to hurry up & create a F'n Incredible & Black Domina mix. Could you imagine? OMG Poo hahaha 💩💩💩💩🙋🙌😝😁😂😂 ow my face hurts from smiling 😱 This strains phat. remember that saying? And uber (the adjective not taxi service), leet/1337, and n00b?
P........g
December 8, 2013
Euphoric
Giggly
Relaxed
Can't really explain it, but this strain makes me laugh so hard I'm fearful of having a heart attack! Certain things become so funny that I simply have to look away or think about something else to get a grip. Laughing buzz runs off/on for about 1-1.5 hour then mellow followed by a segue to pain-free (solid 8) sleep. Loopy head high for sure.
S........e
April 17, 2017
I really love this strain. I can function just fine even though it hits you like a brick. I really enjoy dank, diesel-tasting, heavy-hitting Indica and this really fits the bill. It helps with my anxiety/panic issues and relaxes me for a good night's sleep. In my top 5 for sure.
N........w
June 24, 2021
Happy
Relaxed
Uplifted
A little heady, no couch lock, pain, and anxiety relief. This strain just makes me feel good. Which is not an easy feat. I have RA, Myositis, and fibromyalgia. So needless to say, I am always in pain. I have good days and bad, but I always have a varying level of pain. I also have PTSD, and I am usually on high alert. This just mellowed me out and took all the pain away. My hands weren’t swollen and tight either like they used to be. I could actually enjoy life. It does have a few minutes of a derpy stupor in the beginning, but then I’m all set to conquer the world. Or maybe just the laundry, but still. I feel fantastic with this. The only downside is, I can totally feel when it starts to wear off. First, in my knees, I’ll feel pain. Then it just works its way all over. My hands and feet started to swell back up, and my mood started to shift. It’s probably a good 3 to 4 hours of relief, but man does it suck when it wears off. Kind of reminds you how much pain you’re really in, emotionally and physically. I’d stay high 24/7 if I could. I’d be able to go back to work because this is definitely a functional high. For most people, this will probably make you sleepy. If you have an anxiety issue and/or are always on high alert, like me, you probably won’t get sleepy. Just relaxed to a “normal” state. Also, I actually took this because I was feeling nauseous, and it happened to be next to me. So it works for that too. Does give a bit of dry mouth.