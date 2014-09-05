This strain is an utter Godsend for me. I am bipolar and there are times when I feel myself slipping into Mania. Typically I would just have to ride it out and apologize to my wife and friends when the mania ends. Sometimes it lasts a few hours. Sometimes a week. This has ALWAYS been the hardest thing about being bipolar....becoming manic and losing control and seeing the trail of destruction I leave behind me has been devastating. But this strain....it takes me from manic to normal in 5 minutes. The first time I tried it, I was about 3 hours into mania and I was saying a lot of mean things to my wife. I felt like I was having an out of body experience and I couldn't feel empathy, love....anything. That's when she told me to go smoke and come back. (Weed is still a new form of medication for me. I HATE chemical drugs and will let that be a last resort....). So I did....when I came back, I felt 100% normal. I was horrified by my actions and was able to see the monster I became. I must have apologized 100 times....I felt so removed from my mania that I could clearly see my actions for how destructive they were. Mania always takes out all emotion and love from me....when I smoked this strain....it's like everything returned to normal. We ended up talking and crying together for the next hour as we worked out a lot of my problems with ways to prevent this from happening in the future. Look, I have an amazing, loving wife to which I am extremely blessed. But and I have always seen being bipolar as this dark side that is such a burden to the ones I love. This strain changes everything. I thank God for this strain....you have no idea how much stability it has brought back into my life. Just an hour ago, I felt myself feeling manic, so I smoked from my pen and like it has in the past, it cut everything I was feeling and brought me back to normal. It also allows me to work like I normally would. I am still sharp and focused...I'm not wanting to pass out or in a state of couch lock. I was thinking about how there has to be others out there like me who need help and I wanted to share my joy. God Bless you guys.... **I vape this strain from an O-Pen. If you are in LA, go to The Wellness Earth Energy Dispensary in Studio City. They have hands down the biggest Vape selection.