Black Mamba, also known as "Black Mamba #6," is an indica marijuana strain thought to be a cross of Granddaddy Purple and Black Domina, but its origin breeder is unknown. Black Mamba is 19% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. The effects of Black Mamba are believed to be euphoric and relaxing. Leafly customers tell us Black Mamba makes them feel happy but also sleepy. Medical marijuana patients often choose Black Mamba when dealing with symptoms associated with Anxiety, Arthritis, and Bipolar Disorder. The dominant terpene of this weed strain is Myrcene and features a grape, floral aroma with an earthyberry flavor profile. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Black Mamba, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
This strain is an utter Godsend for me. I am bipolar and there are times when I feel myself slipping into Mania. Typically I would just have to ride it out and apologize to my wife and friends when the mania ends. Sometimes it lasts a few hours. Sometimes a week. This has ALWAYS been the hardest thing about being bipolar....becoming manic and losing control and seeing the trail of destruction I leave behind me has been devastating. But this strain....it takes me from manic to normal in 5 minutes. The first time I tried it, I was about 3 hours into mania and I was saying a lot of mean things to my wife. I felt like I was having an out of body experience and I couldn't feel empathy, love....anything. That's when she told me to go smoke and come back. (Weed is still a new form of medication for me. I HATE chemical drugs and will let that be a last resort....).
So I did....when I came back, I felt 100% normal. I was horrified by my actions and was able to see the monster I became. I must have apologized 100 times....I felt so removed from my mania that I could clearly see my actions for how destructive they were. Mania always takes out all emotion and love from me....when I smoked this strain....it's like everything returned to normal.
We ended up talking and crying together for the next hour as we worked out a lot of my problems with ways to prevent this from happening in the future.
Look, I have an amazing, loving wife to which I am extremely blessed. But and I have always seen being bipolar as this dark side that is such a burden to the ones I love. This strain changes everything. I thank God for this strain....you have no idea how much stability it has brought back into my life.
Just an hour ago, I felt myself feeling manic, so I smoked from my pen and like it has in the past, it cut everything I was feeling and brought me back to normal. It also allows me to work like I normally would. I am still sharp and focused...I'm not wanting to pass out or in a state of couch lock. I was thinking about how there has to be others out there like me who need help and I wanted to share my joy.
God Bless you guys....
**I vape this strain from an O-Pen. If you are in LA, go to The Wellness Earth Energy Dispensary in Studio City. They have hands down the biggest Vape selection.
First time I've ever smoked something that doesn't make me anti-social. The high is great! I get relaxed, yet I am talkative and social. It is great for insomnia because you are relaxed and it relieves my chronic muscles spasms. It is similar to how you feel when you take an Ativan. Best weed I've ever tried!