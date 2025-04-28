Black Zombie reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Black Zombie.
Black Zombie strain effects
Black Zombie strain helps with
- 66% of people say it helps with Pain
- 66% of people say it helps with Stress
- 33% of people say it helps with Depression
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Black Zombie reviews
s........6
April 28, 2025
Euphoric
Relaxed
Very distinctive looking buds, you’ll know it when you have it. Thick and dark green. Has a piney flavor, that reminds me of those Christmas trees, but also blueberry undertones. It has a nice body high that helps with pain
t........9
August 8, 2024
Euphoric
Hungry
Relaxed
Sleepy
(Smoked and vaped flower) Just got back into smoking weed, and as somebody who has hypochondria, a panic disorder and a lot of underlying anxiety this strain SLAPS. It gives a perfect “dumbing” high where I just don’t think and it gives a great couch lock without making you feel like you will never get up again. Earthy flavors, maybe a touch of that blueberry lineage. Just an awesome strain.
k........0
April 14, 2024
Creative
Giggly
Relaxed
Talkative
Fast setting high total body relaxation its the whole package