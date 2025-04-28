(Smoked and vaped flower) Just got back into smoking weed, and as somebody who has hypochondria, a panic disorder and a lot of underlying anxiety this strain SLAPS. It gives a perfect “dumbing” high where I just don’t think and it gives a great couch lock without making you feel like you will never get up again. Earthy flavors, maybe a touch of that blueberry lineage. Just an awesome strain.

helpful report