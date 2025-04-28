Black Zombie
Black Zombie effects are mostly calming.
Black Zombie is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Double Purple Doja and Blue Bomber. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Black Zombie is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Canadian Cannabis Genetics, the average price of Black Zombie typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Black Zombie’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Black Zombie, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Black Zombie strain effects
Black Zombie strain helps with
- 66% of people say it helps with Pain
- 66% of people say it helps with Stress
- 33% of people say it helps with Depression
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
