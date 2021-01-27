ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid
THC 19%

Blackberry Cheesecake

4.5(4)
Uplifted
Relaxed
Happy

Dominant terpene: Myrcene

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 4 reviews

Strain Details

Blackberry Cheesecake is a hybrid marijuana strain. We’re still learning about the flavors and effects of Blackberry Cheesecake. If you’ve smoked this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.

Blackberry Cheesecake effects

Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects.

2 people reported 11 effects
Uplifted
50% of people report feeling uplifted
Relaxed
50% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
50% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
50% of people report feeling euphoric
Energetic
50% of people report feeling energetic
Depression
50% of people say it helps with depression
Insomnia
50% of people say it helps with insomnia
Stress
50% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
50% of people say it helps with anxiety
Bipolar disorder
50% of people say it helps with bipolar disorder

Blackberry Cheesecake reviews4

Strain spotlight