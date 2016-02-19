Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
One of the shorter-lasting Indica strains, but thats how most Haze clones are. This strain is great for anxiety, eating disorders, & sleep. Highly recommended for those with any of the issues above. . . Like I said though the effects from this strain are short-lasting, so you'll have to medicate...
Where I'm from (Humboldt county), our genetics differ and name- but is the same thing. It's an AK-47 x Hash Plant named ak-hash. This is in homage to the grower who developed it. In dispensaries you will see it often labeled as BBK. It's in essence the same flower. Very beautiful sage green super de...