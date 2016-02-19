ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Avatar for buddybud2.91
Member since 2018
haha idk my shit medicinal this crazy trichome beauty is unreal. +taste like heaven
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused
Avatar for sasquatchwov
Member since 2017
I'm not a fan. Small buds, underwhelming high, and did nothing for mood elevation. I'm not a huge fan of indicas overall so maybe this was a bad choice for me.
Avatar for drewbysnacks
Member since 2015
Doesn't last very long, but great for getting a good night of sleep. Back pain sufferers might like this one, I did.
Avatar for rbutchello
Member since 2014
One of the shorter-lasting Indica strains, but thats how most Haze clones are. This strain is great for anxiety, eating disorders, &amp; sleep. Highly recommended for those with any of the issues above. . . Like I said though the effects from this strain are short-lasting, so you'll have to medicate...
EuphoricHungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for demis
Member since 2014
Where I'm from (Humboldt county), our genetics differ and name- but is the same thing. It's an AK-47 x Hash Plant named ak-hash. This is in homage to the grower who developed it. In dispensaries you will see it often labeled as BBK. It's in essence the same flower. Very beautiful sage green super de...
Avatar for eb
Member since 2014
great for sleep
RelaxedSleepy