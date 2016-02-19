ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Blackberry Hashplant
  • Leafly flower of Blackberry Hashplant

Indica

Blackberry Hashplant

Blackberry Hashplant

Blackberry Hashplant is an indica strain that’s a harmony of Blackberry Kush and Hashplant Haze. It delivers well-balanced (although not long-lasting) effects whose potency varies among consumers. Blackberry Hashplant’s light green flowers are on the smaller side, with a dry, earthy aroma. This plant’s versatility makes it an excellent candidate for a variety of cerebral and physical medical purposes depending upon the patient’s ailments and response.

Reviews

27

Show all

Avatar for Riotess18
Member since 2012
I'm a heavy indica user with a really high tolerance, so because this strain made me feel unusually focused and energetic while being relaxed and sleepy, I succumbed to the freshness of nighttime energy and the first episode of the new season of Sons of Anarchy rather than allow myself to relax and ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticFocusedHappyUplifted
Avatar for 223bronx
Member since 2013
LEG AND BACK PIN BEGONE
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HappyUplifted
Avatar for banny
Member since 2013
Good head with light body high.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricSleepyTingly
Avatar for Samurai_JAC
Member since 2011
-BLACK BELT BUD-
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricGigglyHappy
Avatar for rjuckett
Member since 2011
its alright i prefer a sativa then this indica
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Sleepy
more
reviews
write a review

Lineage

First strain parent
Hashplant Haze
parent
Second strain parent
Blackberry Kush
parent
Strain
Blackberry Hashplant

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of Blackberry HashplantUser uploaded image of Blackberry HashplantUser uploaded image of Blackberry HashplantUser uploaded image of Blackberry HashplantUser uploaded image of Blackberry HashplantUser uploaded image of Blackberry HashplantUser uploaded image of Blackberry Hashplant
more
photos